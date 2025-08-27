Nine Energy Service Inc Inc. (NINE) Price Performance: A Comparative Analysis with Competitors

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. The metric has seen a significant loss of -46.64% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -45.72%. Over the past 30 days, the price of NINE has leaped by -20.71%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 8.70%.

The current stock price for Nine Energy Service Inc (NINE) is $0.63. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $0.75 after opening at $0.63. It dipped to a low of $0.75 before ultimately closing at $0.59.

The stock market performance of Nine Energy Service Inc has been fairly unsteady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $1.87 on 11/29/24, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $0.44, recorded on 06/02/25.

52-week price history of NINE Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Nine Energy Service Inc’s current trading price is -66.33% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 43.11%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $0.44 and $1.87. The shares of the Energy sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 0.7 million for the day, which was comparatively lower than the average daily volume of 3.33 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Nine Energy Service Inc (NINE) has experienced a quarterly rise of 19.19% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 27.29M and boasts a workforce of 1077 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Nine Energy Service Inc

As of right now, 0 analyst is rating Nine Energy Service Inc as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.7262, with a change in price of -0.5303. Similarly, Nine Energy Service Inc recorded 2,401,092 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -45.72%.

NINE Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Nine Energy Service Inc over the last 50 days is presently at 9.24%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 33.96%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 20.79% and 14.16%, respectively.