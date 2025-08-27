Newell Brands Inc (NWL) Stock: A 52-Week Tale of Drops and Gains

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Newell Brands Inc’s current trading price is -50.93% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 36.97%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $4.22 and $11.78. The company, active in the Consumer Defensive sector, saw a trading volume of around 8.86 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 8.94 million observed over the last three months.

The current stock price for Newell Brands Inc (NWL) is $5.78. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $9.0 after opening at $5.78. It dipped to a low of $5.0 before ultimately closing at $5.82.

Newell Brands Inc’s stock market performance has been somewhat irregular. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $11.78 on 12/11/24, with the lowest value being $4.22 on 04/09/25.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Newell Brands Inc (NWL) has experienced a quarterly rise of 5.86% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.42B and boasts a workforce of 23700 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Newell Brands Inc

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating Newell Brands Inc as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 5.40, with a change in price of -0.49. Similarly, Newell Brands Inc recorded 9,324,836 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -7.81%.

How NWL’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for NWL stands at 2.09. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.85.

NWL Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Newell Brands Inc over the past 50 days is 66.85%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 85.11%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 77.13% and 67.40%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

NWL Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The metric has seen a significant loss of -20.82% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -14.62%. Over the past 30 days, the price of NWL has leaped by -6.32%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.20%.