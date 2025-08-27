NAPCO Security Technologies Inc Inc. (NSSC) Price Performance: A Fundamental Analysis Perspective

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -31.73%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 53.53%. The price of NSSC increased 20.53% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 21.43%.

NAPCO Security Technologies Inc (NSSC) stock is currently valued at $37.4. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $45.0 after opening at $37.4. The stock briefly dropped to $26.0 before ultimately closing at $33.64.

NAPCO Security Technologies Inc experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $54.61 on 08/29/24, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $19.00 on 04/07/25.

52-week price history of NSSC Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. NAPCO Security Technologies Inc’s current trading price is -31.51% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 96.84%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$19.00 and $54.61. The NAPCO Security Technologies Inc’s shares, which operate in the Industrials, saw a trading volume of around 1.12 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 0.3 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

NAPCO Security Technologies Inc (NSSC) has experienced a quarterly rise of 31.97% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.33B and boasts a workforce of 1061 employees.

NAPCO Security Technologies Inc: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 4 analysts are rating NAPCO Security Technologies Inc as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 27.79, with a change in price of +14.51. Similarly, NAPCO Security Technologies Inc recorded 383,253 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +63.39%.

NSSC’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for NSSC stands at 0.03. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.03.

NSSC Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, NAPCO Security Technologies Inc’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 99.55%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 99.39%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 80.73% and 62.06%, respectively.