Mynd.ai Inc ADR (MYND) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows in the Market

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Mynd.ai Inc ADR’s current trading price is -81.49% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 35.15%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.53 and $3.89 The company’s shares, which are part of the Consumer Defensive sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.59 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 19590.0 over the last three months.

Mynd.ai Inc ADR experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $3.89 on 12/02/24, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $0.53 on 08/19/25.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Mynd.ai Inc ADR (MYND) has experienced a quarterly decline of -13.25% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 32.76M and boasts a workforce of 505 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.7927, with a change in price of -0.1300. Similarly, Mynd.ai Inc ADR recorded 30,269 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -15.29%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MYND stands at 2.80. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.32.

MYND Stock Stochastic Average

Mynd.ai Inc ADR’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 40.07%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 70.06%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 36.33% and 25.80%, respectively.

MYND Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The index has shown a price loss of -62.69% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -32.08%. The price of MYND leaped by -4.00% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 22.03%.