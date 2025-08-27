MPU’s Stock Market Puzzle: Piecing Together 2025’s Performance

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 44.33%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 207.76%. The price of MPU decreased -25.93% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 12.00%.

The market performance of Mega Matrix Inc’s stock has been harmonious in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $4.44 on 07/29/25, while the lowest value for the same duration was $0.49 on 03/17/25.

52-week price history of MPU Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. Mega Matrix Inc’s current trading price is -36.94% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 477.32%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $0.49 and $4.44. The trading volume for the Communication Services sector company’s shares reached about 0.86 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 1.13 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Mega Matrix Inc (MPU) has experienced a quarterly rise of 203.82% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 161.26M and boasts a workforce of 163 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.63, with a change in price of +2.05. Similarly, Mega Matrix Inc recorded 739,099 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +273.33%.

MPU Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Mega Matrix Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 55.07%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 40.92%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 35.86% and 36.31% respectively.