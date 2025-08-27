Mobix Labs Inc: Navigating Market Fluctuations with a 51.45M Market Cap

The market performance of Mobix Labs Inc has been somewhat unstable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $2.47 on 12/19/24, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $0.55, recorded on 11/01/24.

52-week price history of MOBX Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Mobix Labs Inc’s current trading price is -61.94% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 70.60%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $0.55 and $2.47. The Technology sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 1.38 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 0.35 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Mobix Labs Inc (MOBX) has experienced a quarterly rise of 28.07% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 51.45M and boasts a workforce of 50 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.7991, with a change in price of +0.0016. Similarly, Mobix Labs Inc recorded 285,996 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +0.17%.

MOBX Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MOBX stands at 13.50. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 4.95.

MOBX Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Mobix Labs Inc over the past 50 days is 42.17%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 55.87%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 35.76% and 26.72%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

MOBX Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -13.76%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -16.81%. The price of MOBX leaped by -10.48% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 5.62%.