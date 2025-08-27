Mint Inc Ltd (MIMI) Stock: From Low to High in 52 Weeks

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Mint Inc Ltd’s current trading price is -16.52% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 148.21%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $3.36 and $9.99 The company’s shares, which are part of the Industrials sector, had a trading volume of approximately 3.18 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 0.9 million over the last three months.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Mint Inc Ltd (MIMI) has experienced a quarterly rise of 64.50% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 208.58M and boasts a workforce of 16 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 6.22, with a change in price of +4.36. Similarly, Mint Inc Ltd recorded 612,270 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +109.55%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MIMI stands at 0.21. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.19.

MIMI Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Mint Inc Ltd’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 63.01%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 63.01%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 81.79% and 84.76%, respectively.

MIMI Stock Price Performance Analysis

