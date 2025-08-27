McDonald’s Corp (MCD) Stock: A Year of Market Movement, Down and Up

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. McDonald’s Corp’s current trading price is -4.11% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 13.16%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $276.53 and $326.32. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.88 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 3.63 million over the last 3 months.

The present stock price for McDonald’s Corp (MCD) is $312.92. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $373.0 after an opening price of $312.13. The stock briefly fell to $260.0 before ending the session at $312.94.

McDonald’s Corp ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat predictable. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $326.32 on 03/10/25, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $276.53 on 01/16/25.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

McDonald’s Corp (MCD) has experienced a quarterly rise of 0.03% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 223.30B and boasts a workforce of 150000 employees.

McDonald’s Corp: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 14 analysts are rating McDonald’s Corp as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 16 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 305.79, with a change in price of -4.25. Similarly, McDonald’s Corp recorded 3,642,601 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -1.34%.

MCD Stock Stochastic Average

Today, McDonald’s Corp’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 91.66%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 84.92%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 81.94% and 83.30% respectively.

MCD Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The index has shown a price gain of 8.08% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 2.84%. The price of MCD fallen by 3.39% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -0.05%.