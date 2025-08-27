MAIA’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio at 0.00: What It Means for MAIA Biotechnology Inc’s Future

The stock of MAIA Biotechnology Inc (MAIA) is currently priced at $1.7. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $14.0 after opening at $1.66. The day’s lowest price was $10.27 before the stock closed at $1.54.

The market performance of MAIA Biotechnology Inc’s stock has been turbulent in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $3.74 on 09/10/24, while the lowest value for the same duration was $1.40 on 04/10/25.

52-week price history of MAIA Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. MAIA Biotechnology Inc’s current trading price is -54.69% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 21.10%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $1.40 to $3.74. In the Healthcare sector, the MAIA Biotechnology Inc’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 1.29 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.0.41 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

MAIA Biotechnology Inc (MAIA) has experienced a quarterly decline of -5.28% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 55.94M and boasts a workforce of 13 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.7471, with a change in price of +0.0912. Similarly, MAIA Biotechnology Inc recorded 365,406 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +5.74%.

MAIA Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for MAIA Biotechnology Inc over the last 50 days is 32.06%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 76.28%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 49.59% and 37.45%, respectively.

MAIA Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. The metric has seen a significant loss of -43.11% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -7.86%. Over the past 30 days, the price of MAIA has fallen by 2.75%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 7.30%.