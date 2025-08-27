Magnite Inc’s Shares Reel: 55.16% Quarterly Revenue Decline Amid 3.64B Market Cap

The stock price for Magnite Inc (MGNI) currently stands at $25.57. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $39.0 after starting at $25.57. The stock’s lowest price was $24.0 before closing at $25.14.

The market performance of Magnite Inc’s stock has been harmonious in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $26.09 on 08/25/25, while the lowest value for the same duration was $8.22 on 04/07/25.

52-week price history of MGNI Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Magnite Inc’s current trading price is -1.99% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 211.07%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $8.22 and $26.09. In the Communication Services sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 1.25 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 2.87 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Magnite Inc (MGNI) has experienced a quarterly rise of 55.16% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.64B and boasts a workforce of 905 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Magnite Inc

As of right now, 9 analysts are rating Magnite Inc as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 18.39, with a change in price of +16.05. Similarly, Magnite Inc recorded 2,788,160 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +165.41%.

Examining MGNI’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MGNI stands at 0.81. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.51.

MGNI Stock Stochastic Average

Magnite Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 95.89%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 93.58%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 87.24% and 82.58%, respectively.

MGNI Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 80.58%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 51.66%. The price of MGNI fallen by 13.95% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 17.08%.