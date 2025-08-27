LVO Stock: Exploring LiveOne Inc’s Growth

LiveOne Inc (LVO) current stock price is $0.54. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $2.0 after opening at $0.54. The stock’s lowest point was $1.2 before it closed at $0.59.

LiveOne Inc’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $1.82 on 08/28/24, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $0.55 on 08/26/25.

52-week price history of LVO Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. LiveOne Inc’s current trading price is -70.25% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is -2.19%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $0.55 and $1.82. The Communication Services sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 1.17 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 0.71 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

LiveOne Inc (LVO) has experienced a quarterly decline of -28.90% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 62.29M and boasts a workforce of 113 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For LiveOne Inc

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating LiveOne Inc as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.7235, with a change in price of -0.1758. Similarly, LiveOne Inc recorded 596,545 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -24.56%.

LVO Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of LiveOne Inc over the past 50 days is 1.25%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 2.60%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 15.20% and 16.86%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

LVO Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -67.66%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -32.42%. The price of LVO decreased -25.77% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -11.61%.