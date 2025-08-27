Luminar Technologies Inc Inc. (LAZR) Price Performance: A Fundamental Analysis Perspective

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -87.18%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -64.65%. The price of LAZR decreased -44.58% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -6.84%.

Luminar Technologies Inc (LAZR) stock is currently valued at $1.84. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $4.0 after opening at $1.84. The stock briefly dropped to $1.0 before ultimately closing at $1.94.

Luminar Technologies Inc experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $18.60 on 11/13/24, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $1.89 on 08/26/25.

52-week price history of LAZR Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Luminar Technologies Inc’s current trading price is -90.11% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is -2.65%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$1.89 and $18.60. The Luminar Technologies Inc’s shares, which operate in the Consumer Cyclical, saw a trading volume of around 4.2 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 3.57 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Luminar Technologies Inc (LAZR) has experienced a quarterly decline of -50.14% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 126.52M and boasts a workforce of 580 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.3565, with a change in price of -3.2600. Similarly, Luminar Technologies Inc recorded 3,058,180 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -63.92%.

LAZR Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Luminar Technologies Inc’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 1.22%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 1.69%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 3.78% and 4.69%, respectively.