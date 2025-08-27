Lululemon Athletica inc (LULU) Stock: Navigating a Year of Volatility

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Lululemon Athletica inc’s current trading price is -51.18% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 11.14%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $185.95 and $423.32 The company’s shares, which are part of the Consumer Cyclical sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.66 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 3.63 million over the last three months.

Lululemon Athletica inc (LULU) stock is currently valued at $206.66. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $500.0 after opening at $206.9. The stock briefly dropped to $155.0 before ultimately closing at $202.53.

Lululemon Athletica inc ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $423.32 on 01/30/25, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $185.95 on 08/11/25.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Lululemon Athletica inc (LULU) has experienced a quarterly decline of -34.55% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 25.82B and boasts a workforce of 39000 employees.

Lululemon Athletica inc: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 14 analysts are rating Lululemon Athletica inc as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 14 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 250.26, with a change in price of -48.78. Similarly, Lululemon Athletica inc recorded 3,076,723 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -19.08%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for LULU stands at 0.40. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.33.

LULU Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Lululemon Athletica inc’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 31.55%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 94.30%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 67.60% and 57.86%, respectively.

LULU Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -23.05%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -43.54%. The price of LULU decreased -3.45% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 4.31%.