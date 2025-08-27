LRCX’s Market Whiplash: 24.00% YTD Rise, 5.08% Rise in 30 Days

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The metric has seen a significant gain of 24.00% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 29.07%. Over the past 30 days, the price of LRCX has fallen by 5.08%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.29%.

The stock of Lam Research Corp (LRCX) is currently priced at $103.63. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $135.0 after opening at $103.63. The day’s lowest price was $80.0 before the stock closed at $101.28.

Lam Research Corp experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $108.02 on 08/14/25, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $56.32 on 04/07/25.

52-week price history of LRCX Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. Lam Research Corp’s current trading price is -4.06% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 84.00%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $56.32 and $108.02. The trading volume for the Technology sector company’s shares reached about 11.78 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 10.93 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Lam Research Corp (LRCX) has experienced a quarterly rise of 23.46% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 131.16B and boasts a workforce of 19000 employees.

Lam Research Corp: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 21 analysts are rating Lam Research Corp as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 10 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 87.62, with a change in price of +29.85. Similarly, Lam Research Corp recorded 11,765,844 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +40.46%.

LRCX’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for LRCX stands at 0.48. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.40.

LRCX Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Lam Research Corp over the last 50 days is 78.34%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 74.30%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 62.79% and 54.62%, respectively.