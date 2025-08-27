LoanDepot Inc (LDI) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows in the Market

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. LoanDepot Inc’s current trading price is -36.43% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 102.97%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $1.01 and $3.22 The company’s shares, which are part of the Financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.2 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 1.64 million over the last three months.

The present stock price for LoanDepot Inc (LDI) is $2.05. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $1.9 after an opening price of $2.02. The stock briefly fell to $1.45 before ending the session at $2.03.

LoanDepot Inc experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $3.22 on 09/18/24, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $1.01 on 04/11/25.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

LoanDepot Inc (LDI) has experienced a quarterly rise of 61.42% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 678.40M and boasts a workforce of 4900 employees.

LoanDepot Inc: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 0 analyst is rating LoanDepot Inc as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.44, with a change in price of +0.81. Similarly, LoanDepot Inc recorded 1,383,483 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +64.40%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for LDI stands at 16.57. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 8.35.

LDI Stock Stochastic Average

LoanDepot Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 88.83%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 85.00%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 83.10% and 80.46%, respectively.

LDI Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The index has shown a price loss of -33.44% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 28.12%. The price of LDI fallen by 17.82% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 6.22%.