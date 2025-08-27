LKQ Corp (LKQ) Stock: 52-Week Performance Showcases Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. LKQ Corp’s current trading price is -29.79% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 8.82%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $28.92 and $44.82. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 26.56 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 2.74 million over the last 3 months.

The present stock price for LKQ Corp (LKQ) is $31.47. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $50.0 after an opening price of $31.47. The stock briefly fell to $40.0 before ending the session at $31.7.

LKQ Corp experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $44.82 on 03/10/25 and the lowest value was $28.92 on 08/08/25.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

LKQ Corp (LKQ) has experienced a quarterly decline of -22.94% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 8.10B and boasts a workforce of 47000 employees.

LKQ Corp: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating LKQ Corp as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 37.33, with a change in price of -11.91. Similarly, LKQ Corp recorded 2,874,960 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -27.46%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for LKQ stands at 0.91. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.86.

LKQ Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for LKQ Corp over the last 50 days is 23.50%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 83.88%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 87.50% and 73.75%, respectively.

LKQ Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. The index has shown a price loss of -24.69% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -24.24%. The price of LKQ leaped by -0.06% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 0.67%.