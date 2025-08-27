Lionsgate Studios Corp Inc. (LION) Price Performance: A Technical Analysis Perspective

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The index has shown a price loss of -16.96% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -27.88%. The price of LION leaped by -6.11% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -1.60%.

Lionsgate Studios Corp (LION) has a current stock price of $6.15. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $10.71 after opening at $6.15. The stock’s low for the day was $7.0, and it eventually closed at $6.46.

The stock market performance of Lionsgate Studios Corp has been fairly unsteady.

52-week price history of LION Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Lionsgate Studios Corp’s current trading price is -33.41% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 10.91%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $5.55 and $9.24. The shares of the Financial sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 1.84 million for the day, which was comparatively lower than the average daily volume of 2.53 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Lionsgate Studios Corp (LION) has experienced a quarterly decline of -6.82% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.78B and boasts a workforce of 1032 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Lionsgate Studios Corp

As of right now, 4 analysts are rating Lionsgate Studios Corp as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

LION Stock Stochastic Average

Lionsgate Studios Corp’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 41.58%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 50.00%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 64.82% and 63.51%, respectively.