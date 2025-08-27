KSS Stock on the Rise: A Promising Investment

The present stock price for Kohl’s Corp (KSS) is $13.04. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $40.0 after an opening price of $13.04. The stock briefly fell to $4.0 before ending the session at $13.95.

In terms of market performance, Kohl’s Corp had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $21.39 on 07/22/25, and the lowest value was recorded at $6.04 on 04/16/25.

52-week price history of KSS Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Kohl’s Corp’s current trading price is -39.04% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 115.89%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $6.04 to $21.39. In the Consumer Cyclical sector, the Kohl’s Corp’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 14.89 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.12.25 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Kohl’s Corp (KSS) has experienced a quarterly rise of 64.85% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.46B and boasts a workforce of 87000 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Kohl’s Corp

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating Kohl’s Corp as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 3 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 9.22, with a change in price of +4.44. Similarly, Kohl’s Corp recorded 12,075,236 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +51.63%.

Examining KSS’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for KSS stands at 1.95. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.67.

KSS Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Kohl’s Corp over the last 50 days is 37.96%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 64.52%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 78.49% and 78.36%, respectively.

KSS Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The index has shown a price loss of -31.22% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 8.40%. The price of KSS fallen by 1.64% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -4.47%.