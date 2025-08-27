logo

Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) Stock: A Comprehensive 52-Week Review

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Johnson Controls International plc’s current trading price is -3.70% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 60.25%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $67.68 and $112.63. The company, active in the Industrials sector, saw a trading volume of around 6.23 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 4.91 million observed over the last three months.

Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) currently has a stock price of $108.46. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $132.0 after opening at $108.46. The lowest recorded price for the day was $79.0 before it closed at $106.4.

The market performance of Johnson Controls International plc has been somewhat stable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $112.63 on 07/28/25, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $67.68, recorded on 09/06/24.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) has experienced a quarterly rise of 7.36% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 70.97B and boasts a workforce of 94000 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Johnson Controls International plc

As of right now, 9 analysts are rating Johnson Controls International plc as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 10 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 98.01, with a change in price of +25.60. Similarly, Johnson Controls International plc recorded 4,878,000 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +30.90%.

How JCI’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for JCI stands at 0.74. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.60.

JCI Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Johnson Controls International plc over the last 50 days is at 64.57%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 95.50%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 70.25% and 51.40%, respectively.

JCI Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 53.63%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 29.27%. Over the last 30 days, the price of JCI has leaped by -2.74%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.77%.

Most Popular

Related Posts

Investchronicle.com is an Economic news website, which offers broad information about the Stock markets and Equities. The major emphasis of this platform is to present, the most practical recommendation for public and private capital sharing, both in the form of updates and detailed analysis.
Facebook-f Twitter Google-plus-g Pinterest

Quick Links

Categories

All rights reserved © 2024, Powered By Smart TechOne

Invest Chronicle
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.