Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) Stock: A Comprehensive 52-Week Review

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Johnson Controls International plc’s current trading price is -3.70% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 60.25%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $67.68 and $112.63. The company, active in the Industrials sector, saw a trading volume of around 6.23 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 4.91 million observed over the last three months.

Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) currently has a stock price of $108.46. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $132.0 after opening at $108.46. The lowest recorded price for the day was $79.0 before it closed at $106.4.

The market performance of Johnson Controls International plc has been somewhat stable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $112.63 on 07/28/25, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $67.68, recorded on 09/06/24.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) has experienced a quarterly rise of 7.36% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 70.97B and boasts a workforce of 94000 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Johnson Controls International plc

As of right now, 9 analysts are rating Johnson Controls International plc as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 10 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 98.01, with a change in price of +25.60. Similarly, Johnson Controls International plc recorded 4,878,000 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +30.90%.

How JCI’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for JCI stands at 0.74. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.60.

JCI Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Johnson Controls International plc over the last 50 days is at 64.57%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 95.50%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 70.25% and 51.40%, respectively.

JCI Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 53.63%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 29.27%. Over the last 30 days, the price of JCI has leaped by -2.74%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.77%.