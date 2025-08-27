JNJ: Riding the Market Waves of Growth and Decline in 2025

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 8.71%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 6.26%. Over the last 30 days, the price of JNJ has fallen by 6.18%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.74%.

At present, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) has a stock price of $176.49. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $200.0 after an opening price of $176.49. The day’s lowest price was $155.0, and it closed at $178.41.

Johnson & Johnson experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $181.16 on 08/22/25 and the lowest value was $140.68 on 01/10/25.

52-week price history of JNJ Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Johnson & Johnson’s current trading price is -2.58% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 25.45%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$140.68 and $181.16. The Johnson & Johnson’s shares, which operate in the Healthcare, saw a trading volume of around 9.14 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 8.43 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) has experienced a quarterly rise of 15.16% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 425.05B and boasts a workforce of 139800 employees.

Johnson & Johnson: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 8 analysts are rating Johnson & Johnson as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 14 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 159.23, with a change in price of +21.13. Similarly, Johnson & Johnson recorded 8,796,293 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +13.60%.

JNJ’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for JNJ stands at 0.65. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.50.

JNJ Stock Stochastic Average

Johnson & Johnson’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 85.46%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 72.42%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 81.71% and 86.16%, respectively.