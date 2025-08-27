Jinxin Technology Holding Co ADR: Weathering Stock Market Storms with 92.20M Market Cap

Jinxin Technology Holding Co ADR’s stock market performance has been somewhat irregular.

52-week price history of NAMI Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Jinxin Technology Holding Co ADR’s current trading price is -81.42% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 70.41%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $0.84 and $7.75. Shares of the company, which operates in the Communication Services sector, recorded a trading volume of around 35.76 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 94700.0 over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Jinxin Technology Holding Co ADR (NAMI) has experienced a quarterly decline of -49.83% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 92.20M and boasts a workforce of 103 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.7967, with a change in price of -1.4306. Similarly, Jinxin Technology Holding Co ADR recorded 443,882 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -50.20%.

NAMI Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for NAMI stands at 0.04. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.02.

NAMI Stock Stochastic Average

Jinxin Technology Holding Co ADR’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 47.67%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 47.67%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 55.05% and 50.10%, respectively.

NAMI Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag.