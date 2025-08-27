logo

Iterum Therapeutics Plc (ITRM) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Ups and Downs

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Iterum Therapeutics Plc’s current trading price is -77.37% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 3.96%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $0.66 and $3.02. The company, active in the Healthcare sector, saw a trading volume of around 0.98 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 0.77 million observed over the last three months.

Iterum Therapeutics Plc (ITRM) currently has a stock price of $0.68. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $9.0 after opening at $0.68. The lowest recorded price for the day was $5.0 before it closed at $0.72.

In terms of market performance, Iterum Therapeutics Plc had a somewhat inconsistent run in. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $3.02 on 12/09/24, while the lowest value was $0.66 on 08/06/25.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Iterum Therapeutics Plc (ITRM) has experienced a quarterly decline of -27.69% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 30.52M and boasts a workforce of 9 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Iterum Therapeutics Plc

As of right now, 0 analyst is rating Iterum Therapeutics Plc as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.9592, with a change in price of -0.5367. Similarly, Iterum Therapeutics Plc recorded 695,649 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -43.99%.

ITRM Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Iterum Therapeutics Plc over the past 50 days is 4.18%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 10.40%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 23.52% and 31.17%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

ITRM Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -47.64%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -52.22%. Over the last 30 days, the price of ITRM has leaped by -12.40%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -17.75%.

