IRBT’s Stock Market Expedition: Traversing Gains and Losses in 2025

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -51.04%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -48.45%. The price of IRBT decreased -10.04% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 18.53%.

Irobot Corp (IRBT) stock is currently valued at $3.9. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $11.94 after opening at $3.8. The stock briefly dropped to $11.94 before ultimately closing at $3.73.

The market performance of Irobot Corp’s stock has been turbulent in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $13.06 on 01/06/25, while the lowest value for the same duration was $1.76 on 04/15/25.

52-week price history of IRBT Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. Irobot Corp’s current trading price is -70.14% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 121.57%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $1.76 and $13.06. The trading volume for the Consumer Cyclical sector company’s shares reached about 1.24 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 2.64 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Irobot Corp (IRBT) has experienced a quarterly rise of 11.10% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 122.32M and boasts a workforce of 541 employees.

Irobot Corp: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 0 analyst is rating Irobot Corp as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.29, with a change in price of +1.68. Similarly, Irobot Corp recorded 2,222,177 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +76.89%.

IRBT Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Irobot Corp’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 36.10%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 51.20%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 38.49% and 25.79% respectively.