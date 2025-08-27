Indie Semiconductor Inc Inc. (INDI) Price Performance: The Role of Supply and Demand

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The metric has seen a significant gain of 13.73% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 41.03%. Over the past 30 days, the price of INDI has fallen by 8.41%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 8.92%.

The stock of Indie Semiconductor Inc (INDI) is currently priced at $4.64. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $8.0 after opening at $4.64. The day’s lowest price was $5.0 before the stock closed at $4.58.

Indie Semiconductor Inc experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $5.57 on 11/11/24 and the lowest value was $1.53 on 04/07/25.

52-week price history of INDI Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Indie Semiconductor Inc’s current trading price is -16.70% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 203.27%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$1.53 and $5.57. The Indie Semiconductor Inc’s shares, which operate in the Technology, saw a trading volume of around 6.61 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 4.32 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Indie Semiconductor Inc (INDI) has experienced a quarterly rise of 78.46% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.00B and boasts a workforce of 920 employees.

Indie Semiconductor Inc: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 5 analysts are rating Indie Semiconductor Inc as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.18, with a change in price of +2.52. Similarly, Indie Semiconductor Inc recorded 3,938,959 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +118.87%.

INDI’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for INDI stands at 0.95. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.90.

INDI Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Indie Semiconductor Inc’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 78.77%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 88.47%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 86.63% and 78.30%, respectively.