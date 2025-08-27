IBN’s Stock Journey: What Investors Need to Know About ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR’s Performance

Currently, the stock price of ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (IBN) is $31.86. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $42.0 after opening at $31.86. The stock touched a low of $39.0 before closing at $32.33.

ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR’s stock has seen a smooth market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $34.56 on 07/21/25, and the lowest price during that time was $27.42, recorded on 01/21/25.

52-week price history of IBN Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR’s current trading price is -7.83% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 16.21%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $27.42 and $34.56. Shares of the company, which operates in the Financial sector, recorded a trading volume of around 5.46 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 4.12 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (IBN) has experienced a quarterly decline of -7.14% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 113.73B and boasts a workforce of 182665 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 33.21, with a change in price of +0.42. Similarly, ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR recorded 4,832,853 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +1.34%.

IBN Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for IBN stands at 0.65. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.65.

IBN Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR over the last 50 days is presently at 3.57%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 4.93%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 13.36% and 29.05%, respectively.

IBN Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 12.42%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 13.02%. The price of IBN leaped by -5.85% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -3.10%.