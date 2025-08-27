IBM Stock: A Voyage Through International Business Machines Corp’s Finances

International Business Machines Corp (IBM) stock is currently valued at $242.63. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $350.0 after opening at $242.63. The stock briefly dropped to $198.0 before ultimately closing at $239.43.

International Business Machines Corp experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $296.16 on 06/25/25, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $195.90 on 08/27/24.

52-week price history of IBM Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. International Business Machines Corp’s current trading price is -18.07% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 23.85%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $195.90 to $296.16. In the Technology sector, the International Business Machines Corp’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 5.38 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.4.62 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

International Business Machines Corp (IBM) has experienced a quarterly decline of -7.83% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 226.01B and boasts a workforce of 293400 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for International Business Machines Corp

As of right now, 7 analysts are rating International Business Machines Corp as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 259.84, with a change in price of -7.35. Similarly, International Business Machines Corp recorded 4,693,626 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -2.94%.

Examining IBM’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for IBM stands at 2.46. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.11.

IBM Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for International Business Machines Corp over the last 50 days is 14.76%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 32.37%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 26.00% and 24.01%, respectively.

IBM Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 23.82%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -5.87%. The price of IBM decreased -7.82% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.56%.