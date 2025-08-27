I-Mab ADR (IMAB) Stock: A Year of Decreases and Increases

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. I-Mab ADR’s current trading price is -12.20% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 770.59%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $0.60 and $5.90. The company, active in the Healthcare sector, saw a trading volume of around 0.85 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 2.01 million observed over the last three months.

I-Mab ADR (IMAB) current stock price is $5.18. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $7.0 after opening at $5.18. The stock’s lowest point was $5.0 before it closed at $4.82.

In terms of market performance, I-Mab ADR had a somewhat regular. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $5.90 on 08/15/25, while the lowest value was $0.60 on 04/04/25.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

I-Mab ADR (IMAB) has experienced a quarterly rise of 398.08% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 410.20M and boasts a workforce of 32 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for I-Mab ADR

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating I-Mab ADR as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.04, with a change in price of +4.40. Similarly, I-Mab ADR recorded 1,345,225 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +565.55%.

How IMAB’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for IMAB stands at 0.02. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.01.

IMAB Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of I-Mab ADR over the last 50 days is at 83.06%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 82.65%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 79.39% and 76.24%, respectively.

IMAB Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 331.67%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 488.64%. The price of IMAB increased 177.01% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 23.04%.