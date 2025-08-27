Hyperion DeFi Inc (HYPD) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Ups and Downs

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Hyperion DeFi Inc’s current trading price is -86.58% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 721.18%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $0.85 and $52.00. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.55 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 3.77 million over the last 3 months.

The market performance of Hyperion DeFi Inc’s stock has been turbulent in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $52.00 on 08/30/24, while the lowest value for the same duration was $0.85 on 04/09/25.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Hyperion DeFi Inc (HYPD) has experienced a quarterly rise of 350.32% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 39.75M and boasts a workforce of 14 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 5.22, with a change in price of +5.80. Similarly, Hyperion DeFi Inc recorded 3,040,725 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +491.53%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for HYPD stands at 0.23. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.21.

HYPD Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Hyperion DeFi Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 32.32%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 47.21%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 30.55% and 24.65% respectively.

HYPD Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -84.03%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 362.25%. The price of HYPD leaped by -26.53% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 6.08%.