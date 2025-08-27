Health In Tech Inc: A Year of Highs, Lows, and Market Resilience

The present stock price for Health In Tech Inc (HIT) is $3.05. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $3.25 after an opening price of $3.05. The stock briefly fell to $3.25 before ending the session at $3.24.

Health In Tech Inc saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance.

52-week price history of HIT Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Health In Tech Inc’s current trading price is -59.82% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 495.70%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $0.51 to $7.59. In the Technology sector, the Health In Tech Inc’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 0.74 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.0.94 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Health In Tech Inc (HIT) has experienced a quarterly rise of 353.26% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 171.99M and boasts a workforce of 80 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Health In Tech Inc

As of right now, 0 analyst is rating Health In Tech Inc as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.21, with a change in price of +2.36. Similarly, Health In Tech Inc recorded 845,166 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +345.00%.

Examining HIT’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for HIT stands at 0.01. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.01.

HIT Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Health In Tech Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 73.36%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 61.70%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 70.97% and 74.60% respectively.

HIT Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic.