GPRE’s Stock Journey: What Investors Need to Know About Green Plains Inc’s Performance

Currently, the stock price of Green Plains Inc (GPRE) is $10.11. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $12.0 after opening at $10.11. The stock touched a low of $7.0 before closing at $9.41.

Green Plains Inc’s stock market performance has been consistent. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $14.67 on 09/05/24, with the lowest value being $3.14 on 04/21/25.

52-week price history of GPRE Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Green Plains Inc’s current trading price is -31.08% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 221.97%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $3.14 and $14.67. Shares of the company, which operates in the Basic Materials sector, recorded a trading volume of around 2.96 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 1.68 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Green Plains Inc (GPRE) has experienced a quarterly rise of 131.35% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 662.87M and boasts a workforce of 923 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Green Plains Inc

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating Green Plains Inc as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 5.85, with a change in price of +5.10. Similarly, Green Plains Inc recorded 1,752,912 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +101.80%.

GPRE Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GPRE stands at 0.83. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.64.

GPRE Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Green Plains Inc over the last 50 days is presently at 98.96%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 98.38%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 89.16% and 69.93%, respectively.

GPRE Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -25.66%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 68.78%. The price of GPRE fallen by 18.25% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 21.22%.