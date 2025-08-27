Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Dynamics

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co’s current trading price is -29.51% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 16.64%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $7.27 and $12.03. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Consumer Cyclical reached around 6.64 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 7.32 million over the last three months.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT) current stock price is $8.48. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $15.0 after opening at $8.48. The stock’s lowest point was $9.0 before it closed at $8.5.

The stock market performance of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has been fairly unsteady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $12.03 on 06/11/25, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $7.27, recorded on 09/11/24.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT) has experienced a quarterly decline of -25.55% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.43B and boasts a workforce of 68000 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 10.40, with a change in price of -0.64. Similarly, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co recorded 7,161,708 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -7.02%.

How GT’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GT stands at 1.75. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.46.

GT Stock Stochastic Average

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 17.04%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 24.82%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 24.73% and 20.88%, respectively.

GT Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -0.12%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -11.11%. The price of GT decreased -21.04% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.24%.