GM’s Stock Market Pendulum: Swinging Between Gains and Losses

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 26.56%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 25.88%. Over the last 30 days, the price of GM has fallen by 10.01%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.05%.

At present, General Motors Company (GM) has a stock price of $58.8. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $80.0 after an opening price of $58.8. The day’s lowest price was $38.0, and it closed at $58.28.

General Motors Company’s market performance has been stable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $61.24 on 11/25/24 and a low of $41.60 for the same time frame on 04/07/25.

52-week price history of GM Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. General Motors Company’s current trading price is -3.98% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 41.35%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$41.60 and $61.24. The General Motors Company’s shares, which operate in the Consumer Cyclical, saw a trading volume of around 7.3 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 9.28 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

General Motors Company (GM) has experienced a quarterly rise of 19.78% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 55.98B and boasts a workforce of 162000 employees.

General Motors Company: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 10 analysts are rating General Motors Company as a BUY, 5 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 10 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 2 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 49.97, with a change in price of +10.82. Similarly, General Motors Company recorded 10,405,812 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +22.55%.

GM’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GM stands at 2.05. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.47.

GM Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, General Motors Company’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 98.81%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 98.14%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 95.10% and 91.56%, respectively.