GIS Stock: A Voyage Through General Mills, Inc’s Finances

General Mills, Inc (GIS) currently has a stock price of $49.25. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $63.0 after opening at $49.25. The lowest recorded price for the day was $45.0 before it closed at $49.33.

The stock market performance of General Mills, Inc has been fairly unsteady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $75.90 on 09/10/24, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $48.59, recorded on 07/31/25.

52-week price history of GIS Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. General Mills, Inc’s current trading price is -35.11% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 1.36%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $48.59 and $75.90. The Consumer Defensive sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 10.99 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 5.67 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

General Mills, Inc (GIS) has experienced a quarterly decline of -9.02% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 26.71B and boasts a workforce of 33000 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For General Mills, Inc

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating General Mills, Inc as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 13 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 53.15, with a change in price of -9.94. Similarly, General Mills, Inc recorded 5,458,603 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -16.79%.

GIS Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GIS stands at 1.66. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.41.

GIS Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of General Mills, Inc over the last 50 days is at 11.81%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 32.47%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 48.56% and 51.74%, respectively.

GIS Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -30.31%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -20.04%. Over the last 30 days, the price of GIS has leaped by -1.20%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.32%.