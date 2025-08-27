Gilat Satellite Networks (GILT) Stock: A Year of Market Fluctuations

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Gilat Satellite Networks’s current trading price is 3.32% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 131.40%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $4.30 and $9.63. The company, active in the Technology sector, saw a trading volume of around 1.17 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 0.59 million observed over the last three months.

Gilat Satellite Networks (GILT) has a current stock price of $9.95. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $11.0 after opening at $9.95. The stock’s low for the day was $11.0, and it eventually closed at $9.29.

The stock market performance of Gilat Satellite Networks has been very steady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $9.63 on 08/26/25, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $4.30, recorded on 09/11/24.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Gilat Satellite Networks (GILT) has experienced a quarterly rise of 71.26% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 567.80M and boasts a workforce of 1118 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating Gilat Satellite Networks as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 6.98, with a change in price of +3.67. Similarly, Gilat Satellite Networks recorded 490,998 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +58.44%.

How GILT’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GILT stands at 0.21. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.19.

GILT Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Gilat Satellite Networks over the past 50 days is 98.94%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 98.56%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 91.49% and 90.58%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

GILT Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. The index has shown a price gain of 121.60% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 35.37%. The price of GILT fallen by 30.24% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 15.97%.