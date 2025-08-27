Gevo Inc (GEVO) Stock: From Low to High in 52 Weeks

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Gevo Inc’s current trading price is -46.17% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 172.27%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.67 and $3.39 The company’s shares, which are part of the Basic Materials sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.85 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 5.8 million over the last three months.

At present, Gevo Inc (GEVO) has a stock price of $1.83. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $14.0 after an opening price of $1.81. The day’s lowest price was $1.15, and it closed at $1.77.

The market performance of Gevo Inc’s stock has been turbulent in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $3.39 on 10/22/24, while the lowest value for the same duration was $0.67 on 09/10/24.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Gevo Inc (GEVO) has experienced a quarterly rise of 55.32% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 441.36M and boasts a workforce of 122 employees.

Gevo Inc: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 0 analyst is rating Gevo Inc as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.3130, with a change in price of +0.7550. Similarly, Gevo Inc recorded 4,684,914 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +71.90%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GEVO stands at 0.36. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.30.

GEVO Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Gevo Inc’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 66.50%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 66.50%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 64.56% and 61.22%, respectively.

GEVO Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 123.57%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 25.00%. Over the last 30 days, the price of GEVO has fallen by 32.25%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 12.65%.