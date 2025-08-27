Gamestop Corporation (GME) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Ups and Downs

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Gamestop Corporation’s current trading price is -37.73% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 15.48%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $19.31 and $35.81. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Consumer Cyclical reached around 7.81 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 13.43 million over the last three months.

The current stock price for Gamestop Corporation (GME) is $22.3. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $13.5 after opening at $22.3. It dipped to a low of $13.5 before ultimately closing at $22.68.

In terms of market performance, Gamestop Corporation had a somewhat inconsistent run in. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $35.81 on 05/28/25, while the lowest value was $19.31 on 09/11/24.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Gamestop Corporation (GME) has experienced a quarterly decline of -36.30% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 9.98B and boasts a workforce of 6000 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 25.38, with a change in price of -0.39. Similarly, Gamestop Corporation recorded 12,056,914 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -1.72%.

How GME’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GME stands at 0.35. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.33.

GME Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Gamestop Corporation over the last 50 days is presently at 13.01%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 26.76%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 46.48% and 46.95%, respectively.

GME Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. The metric has seen a significant gain of 0.81% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -8.68%. Over the past 30 days, the price of GME has leaped by -2.96%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -2.28%.