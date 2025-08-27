FTAI Infrastructure Inc Inc. (FIP) Price Performance: A Technical Analysis Perspective

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -44.65%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -9.63%. The price of FIP leaped by -20.78% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 13.93%.

The stock price for FTAI Infrastructure Inc (FIP) currently stands at $5.07. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $13.0 after starting at $5.07. The stock’s lowest price was $9.0 before closing at $5.33.

In terms of market performance, FTAI Infrastructure Inc had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $9.99 on 08/30/24, and the lowest value was recorded at $3.10 on 04/11/25.

52-week price history of FIP Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. FTAI Infrastructure Inc’s current trading price is -49.25% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 63.55%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$3.10 and $9.99. The FTAI Infrastructure Inc’s shares, which operate in the Industrials, saw a trading volume of around 4.23 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 1.88 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

FTAI Infrastructure Inc (FIP) has experienced a quarterly decline of -18.36% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 583.50M and boasts a workforce of 670 employees.

FTAI Infrastructure Inc: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating FTAI Infrastructure Inc as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 5.43, with a change in price of +0.58. Similarly, FTAI Infrastructure Inc recorded 1,803,413 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +12.92%.

FIP’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for FIP stands at 3.40. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 3.31.

FIP Stock Stochastic Average

FTAI Infrastructure Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 19.30%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 19.30%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 24.08% and 18.33%, respectively.