FLNT’s Stock Market Puzzle: Piecing Together 2025’s Performance

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. The metric has seen a significant loss of -15.94% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -13.57%. Over the past 30 days, the price of FLNT has fallen by 3.11%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 16.58%.

The stock of Fluent Inc (FLNT) is currently priced at $2.32. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $3.0 after opening at $2.38. The day’s lowest price was $3.0 before the stock closed at $2.2.

Fluent Inc saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $3.83 on 09/25/24, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $1.50 on 05/22/25.

52-week price history of FLNT Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. Fluent Inc’s current trading price is -39.42% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 54.67%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $1.50 and $3.83. The trading volume for the Communication Services sector company’s shares reached about 32.02 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 93350.0 over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Fluent Inc (FLNT) has experienced a quarterly rise of 32.95% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 56.30M and boasts a workforce of 210 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.15, with a change in price of -0.04. Similarly, Fluent Inc recorded 385,265 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -1.73%.

FLNT’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for FLNT stands at 1.39. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.30.

FLNT Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Fluent Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 42.22%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 46.34%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 54.71% and 44.04% respectively.