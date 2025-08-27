Flagstar Financial Inc: Navigating Market Volatility with a 1.79 Debt-to-Equity Ratio

At present, Flagstar Financial Inc (FLG) has a stock price of $13.0. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $16.5 after an opening price of $13.0. The day’s lowest price was $11.5, and it closed at $12.56.

Flagstar Financial Inc ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat predictable. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $13.35 on 02/19/25, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $8.56 on 01/10/25.

52-week price history of FLG Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Flagstar Financial Inc’s current trading price is -2.59% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 51.87%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $8.56 to $13.35. In the Financial sector, the Flagstar Financial Inc’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 8.77 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.6.69 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Flagstar Financial Inc (FLG) has experienced a quarterly rise of 9.89% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 5.40B and boasts a workforce of 6993 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Flagstar Financial Inc

As of right now, 4 analysts are rating Flagstar Financial Inc as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 10 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 11.50, with a change in price of +1.55. Similarly, Flagstar Financial Inc recorded 6,750,548 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +13.54%.

Examining FLG’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for FLG stands at 1.68. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.38.

FLG Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Flagstar Financial Inc over the last 50 days is 89.42%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 87.14%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 93.07% and 85.76%, respectively.

FLG Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 24.88%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 8.51%. Over the last 30 days, the price of FLG has fallen by 14.44%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 7.62%.