FinVolution Group ADR (FINV) Stock: Navigating a Year of Stock Volatility

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. FinVolution Group ADR’s current trading price is -19.86% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 72.76%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $5.14 and $11.08. The company, active in the Financial sector, saw a trading volume of around 3.89 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 1.75 million observed over the last three months.

Currently, the stock price of FinVolution Group ADR (FINV) is $8.88. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $12.54 after opening at $8.88. The stock touched a low of $10.23 before closing at $9.33.

FinVolution Group ADR’s stock has seen a smooth market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $11.08 on 03/18/25, and the lowest price during that time was $5.14, recorded on 09/06/24.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

FinVolution Group ADR (FINV) has experienced a quarterly rise of 2.42% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.24B and boasts a workforce of 3623 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for FinVolution Group ADR

As of right now, 8 analysts are rating FinVolution Group ADR as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 8.83, with a change in price of -1.09. Similarly, FinVolution Group ADR recorded 1,576,168 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -10.93%.

How FINV’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for FINV stands at 0.07. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.07.

FINV Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of FinVolution Group ADR over the past 50 days is 26.28%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 46.00%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 68.19% and 69.01%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

FINV Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 58.86%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 8.16%. The price of FINV fallen by 0.23% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.02%.