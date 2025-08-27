FEBO: Riding the Market Waves of Growth and Decline in 2025

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -84.46%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -29.13%. Over the last 30 days, the price of FEBO has leaped by -13.25%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 26.76%.

Fenbo Holdings Ltd experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $8.50 on 09/11/24 and the lowest value was $0.61 on 08/21/25.

52-week price history of FEBO Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Fenbo Holdings Ltd’s current trading price is -89.41% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 47.54%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$0.61 and $8.50. The Fenbo Holdings Ltd’s shares, which operate in the Technology, saw a trading volume of around 7.82 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 17180.0 over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Fenbo Holdings Ltd (FEBO) has experienced a quarterly decline of -34.00% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 9.96M and boasts a workforce of 280 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.0711, with a change in price of -0.3400. Similarly, Fenbo Holdings Ltd recorded 93,258 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -27.42%.

FEBO’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for FEBO stands at 0.58. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.21.

FEBO Stock Stochastic Average

Fenbo Holdings Ltd’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 39.73%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 39.73%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 26.01% and 16.72%, respectively.