Exelon Corp Inc. (EXC) Price Performance: The Role of Share Buybacks and Stock Splits

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 17.27%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 0.86%. Over the last 30 days, the price of EXC has fallen by 2.33%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.72%.

At present, Exelon Corp (EXC) has a stock price of $44.42. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $52.0 after an opening price of $44.42. The day’s lowest price was $37.0, and it closed at $44.6.

In terms of market performance, Exelon Corp had a fairly even. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $48.11 on 04/04/25, and the lowest value was recorded at $35.94 on 12/17/24.

52-week price history of EXC Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. Exelon Corp’s current trading price is -7.67% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 23.59%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $35.94 and $48.11. The trading volume for the Utilities sector company’s shares reached about 9.45 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 6.07 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Exelon Corp (EXC) has experienced a quarterly rise of 1.16% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 44.86B and boasts a workforce of 20014 employees.

Exelon Corp: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 5 analysts are rating Exelon Corp as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 44.33, with a change in price of -1.55. Similarly, Exelon Corp recorded 7,091,770 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -3.37%.

EXC’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for EXC stands at 1.78. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.66.

EXC Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Exelon Corp’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 62.21%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 28.98%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 49.47% and 56.64% respectively.