Evolent Health Inc’s: Contrasting Stock Performances in a Volatile Market

Evolent Health Inc (EVH) currently has a stock price of $9.27. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $20.0 after opening at $9.27. The lowest recorded price for the day was $9.0 before it closed at $9.7.

Evolent Health Inc had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $33.63 on 08/30/24, while the lowest price during the same period was $7.06 on 05/23/25.

52-week price history of EVH Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Evolent Health Inc’s current trading price is -72.44% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 31.30%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $7.06 and $33.63. Shares of the company, which operates in the Healthcare sector, recorded a trading volume of around 4.92 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 2.95 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Evolent Health Inc (EVH) has experienced a quarterly rise of 20.39% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.09B and boasts a workforce of 4500 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Evolent Health Inc

As of right now, 9 analysts are rating Evolent Health Inc as a BUY, 4 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 9.52, with a change in price of -0.80. Similarly, Evolent Health Inc recorded 2,805,816 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -7.94%.

EVH Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for EVH stands at 1.21. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.99.

EVH Stock Stochastic Average

Evolent Health Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 31.58%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 49.63%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 62.08% and 52.48%, respectively.

EVH Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -71.11%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -11.46%. Over the last 30 days, the price of EVH has leaped by -3.94%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.00%.