Eversource Energy (ES) Stock: A Year of Market Movement, Down and Up

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Eversource Energy’s current trading price is -7.10% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 22.63%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $52.28 and $69.01. The company, active in the Utilities sector, saw a trading volume of around 5.3 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 2.31 million observed over the last three months.

Eversource Energy (ES) current stock price is $64.11. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $87.0 after opening at $64.11. The stock’s lowest point was $47.0 before it closed at $63.39.

Eversource Energy had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $69.01 on 09/05/24, while the lowest price during the same period was $52.28 on 04/09/25.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Eversource Energy (ES) has experienced a quarterly decline of -0.77% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 23.79B and boasts a workforce of 10680 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Eversource Energy

As of right now, 7 analysts are rating Eversource Energy as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 2 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 63.14, with a change in price of +1.48. Similarly, Eversource Energy recorded 2,618,691 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +2.36%.

How ES’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ES stands at 1.90. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.69.

ES Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Eversource Energy over the past 50 days is 45.91%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 45.91%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 52.19% and 51.96%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

ES Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -4.51%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 0.49%. The price of ES decreased -1.64% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -2.43%.