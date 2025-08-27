Equity Residential Properties Trust’s Shares Reel: -6.03% Quarterly Revenue Decline Amid 24.62B Market Cap

The stock price for Equity Residential Properties Trust (EQR) currently stands at $64.48. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $81.0 after starting at $64.48. The stock’s lowest price was $66.0 before closing at $64.8.

Equity Residential Properties Trust experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $78.54 on 09/16/24 and the lowest value was $59.41 on 04/09/25.

52-week price history of EQR Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Equity Residential Properties Trust’s current trading price is -17.90% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 8.53%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $59.41 and $78.54. In the Real Estate sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 5.97 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 2.05 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Equity Residential Properties Trust (EQR) has experienced a quarterly decline of -6.03% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 24.62B and boasts a workforce of 2500 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Equity Residential Properties Trust

As of right now, 7 analysts are rating Equity Residential Properties Trust as a BUY, 4 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 13 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 67.35, with a change in price of -7.15. Similarly, Equity Residential Properties Trust recorded 2,139,530 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -9.98%.

Examining EQR’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for EQR stands at 0.79. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.79.

EQR Stock Stochastic Average

Equity Residential Properties Trust’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 33.95%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 48.01%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 52.17% and 49.37%, respectively.

EQR Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -10.84%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -11.65%. The price of EQR leaped by -2.61% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.06%.