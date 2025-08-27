Envista Holdings Corp (NVST) Stock: Navigating Market Highs and Lows in 52 Weeks

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Envista Holdings Corp’s current trading price is -8.16% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 48.54%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $14.22 and $23.00. The company, active in the Healthcare sector, saw a trading volume of around 1.37 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 2.22 million observed over the last three months.

Envista Holdings Corp (NVST) currently has a stock price of $21.12. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $25.0 after opening at $21.14. The lowest recorded price for the day was $17.0 before it closed at $21.14.

Envista Holdings Corp’s stock has had a calm market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $23.00 on 10/31/24, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $14.22 on 04/09/25.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Envista Holdings Corp (NVST) has experienced a quarterly rise of 13.99% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.51B and boasts a workforce of 12300 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Envista Holdings Corp

As of right now, 4 analysts are rating Envista Holdings Corp as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 18.63, with a change in price of +4.95. Similarly, Envista Holdings Corp recorded 2,417,702 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +30.75%.

How NVST’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for NVST stands at 0.51. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.50.

NVST Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Envista Holdings Corp over the past 50 days is 80.46%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 77.03%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 78.83% and 81.63%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

NVST Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 12.96%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 1.89%. Over the last 30 days, the price of NVST has fallen by 4.05%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.94%.