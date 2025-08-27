Empery Digital Inc (EMPD) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Dynamics

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Empery Digital Inc’s current trading price is -93.76% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 57.05%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $4.40 and $110.72. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.86 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 0.76 million over the last 3 months.

Empery Digital Inc’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $110.72 on 08/27/24 and a low of $4.40 for the same time frame on 06/02/25.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Empery Digital Inc (EMPD) has experienced a quarterly rise of 44.44% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 327.84M.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 7.50, with a change in price of +0.09. Similarly, Empery Digital Inc recorded 489,060 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +1.38%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for EMPD stands at 0.04. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.01.

EMPD Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Empery Digital Inc over the last 50 days is 4.64%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 0.93%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 5.92% and 6.74%, respectively.

EMPD Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The metric has seen a significant loss of -93.29% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -3.38%. Over the past 30 days, the price of EMPD has leaped by -43.82%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -3.89%.