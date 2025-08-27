ELPW’s Stock Market Pendulum: Swinging Between Gains and Losses

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. The metric has seen a significant loss of -97.27% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -68.50%. Over the past 30 days, the price of ELPW has leaped by -90.73%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -90.73%.

The market performance of Elong Power Holding Ltd has been somewhat unstable.

52-week price history of ELPW Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Elong Power Holding Ltd’s current trading price is -97.61% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 15.88%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.26 and $12.60. The Industrials sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 1.68 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 2.41 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Elong Power Holding Ltd (ELPW) has experienced a quarterly decline of -94.05% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 15.08M.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.5728, with a change in price of -0.4926. Similarly, Elong Power Holding Ltd recorded 1,724,970 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -62.05%.

ELPW’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ELPW stands at 0.03. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

ELPW Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Elong Power Holding Ltd over the last 50 days is at 0.99%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 0.99%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 1.43% and 1.67%, respectively.