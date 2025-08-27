Elanco Animal Health Inc: Rising 3.21% from 52-Week Low, Can the Stock Stay Afloat?

The stock price for Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAN) currently stands at $18.67. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $21.0 after starting at $18.55. The stock’s lowest price was $14.0 before closing at $17.9.

Elanco Animal Health Inc ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat predictable. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $18.08 on 08/27/25, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $8.02 on 04/17/25.

52-week price history of ELAN Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Elanco Animal Health Inc’s current trading price is 3.21% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 132.73%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $8.02 and $18.08. In the Healthcare sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 7.5 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 5.61 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 39.29% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 9.27B and boasts a workforce of 9450 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Inc

As of right now, 8 analysts are rating Elanco Animal Health Inc as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 13.36, with a change in price of +8.96. Similarly, Elanco Animal Health Inc recorded 5,972,956 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +92.23%.

Examining ELAN’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ELAN stands at 0.62. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.61.

ELAN Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Elanco Animal Health Inc’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 97.96%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 97.87%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 95.88% and 94.56%, respectively.

ELAN Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 28.11%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 67.70%. The price of ELAN fallen by 29.71% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 6.90%.