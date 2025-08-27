ECD Automotive Design Inc (ECDA) Stock: A Year of Market Fluctuations

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. ECD Automotive Design Inc’s current trading price is -88.80% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 7.69%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $0.13 and $1.25. The company, active in the Consumer Cyclical sector, saw a trading volume of around 9.97 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 9.93 million observed over the last three months.

ECD Automotive Design Inc (ECDA) has a current stock price of $0.14. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $5.0 after opening at $0.14. The stock’s low for the day was $5.0, and it eventually closed at $0.13.

The stock market performance of ECD Automotive Design Inc has been fairly unsteady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $1.25 on 09/19/24, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $0.13, recorded on 08/21/25.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

ECD Automotive Design Inc (ECDA) has experienced a quarterly decline of -47.15% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 7.99M and boasts a workforce of 105 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.2942, with a change in price of -0.4237. Similarly, ECD Automotive Design Inc recorded 6,618,890 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -75.43%.

ECDA Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of ECD Automotive Design Inc over the past 50 days is 1.33%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 18.96%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 10.26% and 7.87%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

ECDA Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. The index has shown a price loss of -88.52% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -83.13%. The price of ECDA leaped by -31.03% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -3.18%.